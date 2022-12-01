FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane will be electrified and full of holiday spirit starting Thursday night for the 100th time on Van Ness Boulevard.

The festive two-mile stretch in Fresno’s Fig Garden area, between Shaw to Shields Avenues, will remain aglow with lights every evening until December 25.

140 homes along Christmas Tree Lane have décor that ranges from simple to extravagant and collectively features over two million lights and various themed yard displays.

Traffic will be rerouted during opening hours to accommodate one-way travel northbound on Van Ness Boulevard as holiday enthusiasts load up into their cars to see everything Christmas Tree Lane has to offer.

Organizers advise that motorists may make entry onto Van Ness Boulevard at Shields Avenue and exit the Lane at the intersection of Palm and Shaw Avenues. Visitors using Highway 41 should take the Ashlan Avenue exit to Blackstone Avenue, and then travel westbound to Shields Avenue.

Hours for the 2022 Christmas Tree Lane season are Sunday through Thursday, 6pm-10pm, and Friday and Saturday, 6pm-11pm.

Due to COVID-19 precautions Christmas Tree Lane will not feature any walk-only nights this year. For more information on Christmas Tree Lane, you can click here.