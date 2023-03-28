SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Estimated reopening dates for the areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park impacted by massive amounts of snowfall were released by National Park Service officials on Tuesday.

Park officials stressed that there are still many unknowns that are likely to change these dates and plan to issue regular updates to their projections. Damage assessments are also still in progress, and so far include nearly 20 areas of significant damage along the General’s Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon.

Park officials added that in areas such as Cedar Grove, Crystal Cave, and Mineral King, park personnel have not yet gained sufficient access to have a thorough understanding of the obstacles to reopening.

“Recovery from this year’s weather events is going to be a long haul,” said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent.

“While we have sustained a lot of damage, our employees have gone to herculean measures to ensure restored visitor access and services. We will work collaboratively with our communities, stakeholders, and agency partners to facilitate as efficient a process of getting the parks back open as we possibly can.”

Given all the unknown variables, the currently projected reopening timeframes are as follows:

Kings Canyon National Park

Grant Grove:

Current Status: Closed

Estimated Reopening: April 14 (contingent upon the completion of major road repairs outside the park along Highway 180 west of the park boundary)

Cedar Grove:

Current Status: Closed for the winter season

Estimated Reopening: Not currently available (dependent upon the completion of major road repairs outside the park on Highway 180 between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove)

Sequoia National Park

The Foothills area between the Sequoia entrance station and Hospital Rock Picnic Area:

Current Status: Closed

Estimated Reopening: April 7 and April 14

The Giant Forest/Wolverton Snowplay Area/Lodgepole/Wuksachi Areas:

Current Status: Closed

Access via Highway 180 through the Kings Canyon entrance station estimated reopening: May 26- June 16

Access via Highway 198 through the Sequoia entrance station estimated reopening: June 2023

Crystal Cave

Current Status: Closed for the winter season

Estimated Reopening: Not currently available

Mineral King