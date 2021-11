CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis police are investigating a rollover accident after they say a driver hit a parked car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. near San Jose and Dewitt avenue.

Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch said when officers arrived they found a vehicle upside-down on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle hit a parked car, flipped over and was transported to a local hospital, Sgt. Koch said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.