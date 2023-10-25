TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Library will be celebrating its sixth annual Book Festival on Nov. 4 with featured authors, county officials, and local performers.

Bookworms and readers alike are encouraged to attend with their families as there will be plenty of food trucks, storytimes, workshops, and more.

The featured author lineup will include:

Lee Herrick, a California Poet Laureate and author of three books of poems; “Scar and Flower,” “Gardening Secrets of the Dead,” “This Many Miles from Desire”

Maggie Tokuda-Hall, an author of children’s and young adult’s books; “Also an Octopus,” “The Mermaid, The Witch, and The Sea;” “Love in the Library”

Thien Pham, an Oakland-based author, graphic novelist, comic artist, and educator; author of “Family Style: memories of an American from Vietnam,” author and illustrator of “Sumo”

Local performers will consist of Ballet Folklorico, Hmong Dancers, and Elite Dance Academy. The featured storytellers will include Tulare County Supervisors Amy Shuklian, Pete Vander Poel, and Eddie Valero.

The Tulare County Library Book Festival is an event put together with the help of generous local sponsors that support the Tulare County Library system, consisting of 17 locations that encompass the county, officials say. The Book Festival will be held at the Visalia Branch Library, 200 West Oak Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone seeking more information can visit the Tulare County Library’s website. Anyone wanting to help support the library can purchase Book Festival merch.