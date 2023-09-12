FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the first policewoman opened the doors for other women to follow her steps on Sept. 12, National Police Woman Day is celebrated by several law enforcement agencies around the country.

According to officials, on Sept. 12, 1910, Alice Stebbins Wells was sworn in as the first female police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. Fresno officers say the historic milestone marked the beginning of a new era in law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies celebrated the policewomen who protect and serve their communities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages women who would like to follow this profession to consider it, given that women continue to be underrepresented in law enforcement.

According to the Fowler Police Department, only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. The Coalinga Police Department says throughout history, female police officers have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes, and shown unwavering dedication in their service, paving the way for future generations of female law enforcement officers.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says female deputies have served their communities on patrol, in the jails, and in investigations, as well as on the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, Swiftwater Die Rescue, Honor Guard, Aviation Support, K9s, Drones, Youth Services, Public Relations, Personnel, Training, Court Services, Inmate Programs, and SWAT.

“Here’s to Strong Women: May We Know Them. May We Be Them. May We Raise Them,” said the City of Madera Police Department in a social media post.