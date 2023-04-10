CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Rodeo is set to start on April 26 and continue until April 30.

The PBR Bull Riding will open the five-day rodeo event starting April 26. After the PBR, fans will be treated to the sounds of LOCASH in concert.

Thursday night, April 27, Nate Smith will be in concert immediately following the rodeo.

On Friday night, April 28, Michael Ray will be in concert after the rodeo. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, and over 100 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times.

On Saturday, the Clovis Rodeo Parade starts at 9:00 a.m., the PCRA rodeo starts at 2:00 p.m. and the Rodeo Dance is at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the PRCA rodeo finals start at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the Clovis Rodeo. For tickets and more information, you can visit their website.