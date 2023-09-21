FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, Paris Baguette, will be opening its first unit in Fresno in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

Paris Baguette officials say out of their 4,000 units worldwide, nearly 150 are in the United States, and they have seen significant growth in the past year. Anvar Tulyag, a Fresno resident who is leading the brand’s expansion in California, will soon be opening in Fresno.

“We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within California. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space,” said Bill Zuccarello, vice president of construction. “No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward.”

The bakery already secured real estate at 6587 N Riverside Drive and is on track to open in April 2024.

“This location is an excellent location to best serve the Fresno community, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette in Fresno in the near future,” said Tulyag.

As it grows, the brand’s 3.0 prototype has played a crucial role in driving interest from both guests and prospective franchisees. Officials say the Fresno café will be following the updated model, incorporating upgraded furniture, unique flooring and ceilings, rich colors, and elegant lighting.

“We’re already a higher-end, higher-quality bakery, and we put a nice bow around that with the 3.0 prototype. It’s just a really nice place to indulge,” Zuccarello added.

The Fresno deal will bring the total number of locations within California to 51.