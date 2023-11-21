FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Candy Cane Lane is set to return to the city of Clovis in December.

From festive bright lights to creative holiday decorations, the residents of Cindy Lane come together for the annual festive celebration to fill the streets with holiday cheer.

Candy Cane Lane begins on Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 25. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 801 until 847 N. Cindy Avenue, in the area of Peach and Alluvial avenues.

Organziers say visitors can walk Candy Cane Lane – and cars are able to drive through the streets to enjoy every night as well. Street parking is also available nearby. Visitors are asked to be aware of residents’ driveways.