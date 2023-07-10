Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grammy-nominated regional Mexican singer, Gerardo Ortiz is set to perform at Eagle Mountain Casino’s new 2,000-seat event center on next month.

Gerardo Ortiz is said to have revolutionized corrido music by launching a new youthful scene and becoming a household name among millions of fans.

The Pasadena-born singer was raised in Culiacán, Sinaloa which is where his career began to bloom into fruition with songs like “Las Tundras,” “El Cerebro,” and “Escuela de Rancho” that became regional hits.

Anyone seeking to see the influential A-lister on his 2023 tour can visit the Eagle Mountain Casino website for his show on July 21. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $65, doors open at 6 p.m., and anyone attending must be 21 and older.