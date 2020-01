Wheelchair bound man killed in northwest Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A man in a wheel chair was declared dead at the scene after a hit and run in Northwest Fresno on Friday night, police said.

Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his late 50’s, lives nearby. According to Dooley the area has no sidewalks, crosswalks or streetlights.

Officers said they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m near Brawley just North of McKinley Avenues.

The caller told officers a man was struck by a vehicle. When police and paramedics arrived they found him dead at the scene.

“What we can determine at this point is it appears he was in the northbound lane somewhere probably pretty close to the edge when he was struck by this unknown vehicle,” Dooley said.

Police said a witness heard the accident and told them they later saw a white 4×4 pick up truck leaving the scene.

Authorities said they will have the area closed off for investigation.

“Officers and detectives will be going door-to-door seeing if anybody has video surveillance that may actually show the accident or any vehicles that are leaving the scene around that time to help us in the investigation,” Dooley said.