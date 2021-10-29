What’s with the bad air quality in Fresno and the Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — People across the Central Valley noted the distinct smell of smoke and poor air quality Friday.

Why has the air quality worsened? A representative from the Valley Air District says it may have less to do with burning wildfires and more to do with fireplaces.

“A couple of things happen this time of year,” said Heather Heinks, Outreach and Communications Manager for the Valley Air District. “We see overnight temperatures dip, which means people are burning in their fireplace and you wake up and you might smell that.”

Heinks says the temperatures might also cause air stagnation, which could trap pollution and bad air from wildfires that have been burning for months in and around the Central Valley.

“That’s what we deal with,” Heinks explains. “We turn into these cooler months and the air gets stagnant and pretty much any pollution we create gets trapped in the valley.

Indoors remains the best place to be when air quality deteriorates, according to Heinks. Experts say particulate matter pollution like the kind the Valley is experiencing today can aggravate bronchitis, COPD, and trigger asthma attacks.

“If you’re smelling it, you should retreat indoors,” says Heinks.

Experts are asking for Central Californians even though it’s getting cooler, to avoid lighting up those fireplaces.

“We’ll give you a lot of cash to switch to natural gas and just avoid contributing pollution to our atmosphere,” Heinks says.

More information on that program is available on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District website.