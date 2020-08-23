‘What’s trash to them is gold to us’: thieves steal trailer from Santa Cruz County wildfire evacuees

VISALIA, California (KSEE) — A family is looking for their precious memories after someone stole their trailer. The Wenn family is staying in Visalia right now after the CZU Lightning Complex Fire forced them to leave their home in Santa Cruz County.

The first red flags came Thursday for Karl Wenn. The smoke from the fire was so think he woke up coughing that morning. Also, ash covered his Scotts Valley home.

The final push to leave came when evacuation orders were issued.

“Granted, the fire hasn’t really seemed to proceed into our area, but we didn’t want to chance it,” Wenn said.

He, his wife Avira Wenn, as well as their two sons, Conner Wenn and Elijah Wenn, packed up what they could into a trailer and got to Visalia by Thursday night to stay with one of Karl Wenn’s cousins. The trailer was parked in the driveway.

On Saturday morning, Karl Wenn’s cousin asked him if the trailer was moved.

“I thought he was joking,” Karl Wenn said.

But, it was no joke. Outside on the driveway were tire tracks where the trailer once was. Inside were some pricey belongings, like a telescope and music equipment, but mostly the trailer’s contents were priceless items filled with irreplaceable memories

Karl Wenn describes the trailer as a 6×12 trailer that has a trailersplus.com sticker on the back. It has a California license plate with the number 4RR1088.

He said it was filled mostly with family pictures and videos. Avira Wenn added, “Boxes of baby clothes, [the kids’] art, their schoolwork. I love all of that stuff.”

With this loss, the Wenn family said if they lose their home in Scotts Valley — and everything else they left behind — it will only hit harder.

“I think the final straw would be if we didn’t have home to come back to. I think that’s the thing that now we’re just really like, please, at least let there by that,” Avira Wenn said.

A neighbor’s Ring camera did catch the trailer being taken away by a truck. Karl Wenn says to whoever took it, to at least bring back the pictures, videos and other priceless memories.

“Just leave it someplace. I don’t know where, maybe a library with a note,” he said. “I don’t even care if they get in trouble. I just want the stuff back.”

The Visalia Police Department is investigating this, so if you have seen the trailer or know where it is you can call them at 559-734-8116.

