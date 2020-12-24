What’s open on Christmas Eve? Here are the hours of some major Central Valley retailers

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — If you’re still in search of that perfect gift for a friend or loved one, or the last ingredient for your world-renowned green bean casserole, the clock is ticking!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping hours may be very different than usual this holiday.

While most stores will be closed on Christmas Day, here are some major Central Valley retailers and their hours on Christmas Eve.

Fashion Fair: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas day, check for availability of specific stores

Sierra Vista Mall: Closes at 5 p.m., closed Christmas day, check for availability of specific stores

Tulare Outlets: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day

Save Mart: Closes at 7 p.m., closed Christmas Day

Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Closes at 5 p.m., closed Christmas Day

Target: Closes at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day

Best Buy: Closes at 7 p.m., closed Christmas Day

Gamestop: Closes at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day