What’s open on Christmas Eve? Here are the hours of some major Central Valley retailers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — If you’re still in search of that perfect gift for a friend or loved one, or the last ingredient for your world-renowned green bean casserole, the clock is ticking!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping hours may be very different than usual this holiday.

While most stores will be closed on Christmas Day, here are some major Central Valley retailers and their hours on Christmas Eve.

  • Fashion Fair: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas day, check for availability of specific stores
  • Sierra Vista Mall: Closes at 5 p.m., closed Christmas day, check for availability of specific stores
  • Tulare Outlets: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Save Mart: Closes at 7 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day.
  • Costco: Closes at 5 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Target: Closes at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Best Buy: Closes at 7 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Gamestop: Closes at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.