FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wondering where to grab a bite to eat or check out the holiday sales happening for the 4th? There are several restaurants and stores open across Fresno to accommodate those looking for a meal indoors and a new wardrobe for the summer season.

For those wanting to catch lunch at some of the Fresno favorites, they will have to wait till after the 4th to eat at those Fresno-favorite restaurants.

The top ten restaurants in Fresno, according to Yelp, are not all open for business tomorrow.

Heirloom: Closed for the 4th

Saizon: Closed for the 4th

Aromas: Open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Annex Kitchen: Open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

L’aperitif Bistro Fusion: Closed for the 4th

The Lime Lite: Open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sichuan Hot Pot: Open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oggi Cosi Si Mangia: Open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Slaters 50/50: Open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Libelula: Closed for the 4th

Other businesses open tomorrow with normal operating hours include Von’s, River Park stores, and restaurants along with major national chain stores like Walmart and Target.

With July 4th being a federal holiday, this means federal courthouses and other U.S. government buildings will be closed. Schools, libraries, city halls as well as banks, post offices, and the stock market will also be closed.

Most doctor’s offices also have modified or closed hours during the 4th.