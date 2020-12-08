What’s open for business with the latest stay-at-home order? Valley businesses respond to changes

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Monday is the first day of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order: bars, hair salons, barbershops, and non-essential businesses required to close for three weeks.

The Fresno Zoo’s Deputy Director Amos Morris says the attraction is closed to comply with the stay-at-home order. Employees are only on-site to take care of the animals.

“We hope to open our facilities back up as soon as the state says we can. We hope that it is no longer than three weeks,” said Morris.

Under Newsom’s new stay-at-home order, restaurants are asked to cease outdoor dining immediately and instead switch to take-out only.

Co-Owner of Kocky’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Fresno Michael Smith says the pandemic has been hard on them.

“It’s a double whammy for us because all the employees who work downtown are working from home now,” said Smith. “So, we can order to-go we have online and DoorDash.”

Smith says they recently installed new parklets outside their restaurant to comply with outdoor dining, but can no longer use them with Newsom’s new order.

“What California is doing is not unique in the nation,” said Newsom. “Quite the contrary, what is unique is we tend to be proactive and tend to leave in many respects. And I recognized that comes with compromise and struggle.”

The Chicken Shack at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis has been open for two months. Owner Mark Grijalva says it’s still a struggle to make ends meet.

“We have been busy. Clovis has been really supportive with small businesses but the changes coming down from the governor – we have taken a hit,” said Grijalva.