FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose.

Fresno fire released video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start.

This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window.

Officials say they both went in through the window minutes before the fire started.

Since the fire on Friday, Sunnyside Deli which was badly damaged has been broken into twice.

The deli was the only business left standing after flames quickly ripped through the roof of the strip mall Friday.

The frustration continues for Megan Husak the owner of Sunnyside Deli.

“The first break-in was on the west wall of the stucco on Monday night… then last night they broke into the security door on the north side of the building,” said Husak.

She has to file paperwork for the fire damage, but without being allowed inside the deli, she can’t find out if that damage is from the fire or the thieves.

Husak says she’s at a loss for words.

“We are hopefully going to have access, then the fun of it was it fire damage or vandalized,” said Husak.

Officials released a video of two people who they believe started the fire.

“There are a couple of suspects that we have put out… To see if we can get the public’s help to who they are,” said Deputy Fire Marshall with The Fresno Fire Department Jat Tracy.

A barber shop and an Irish pub were destroyed in the fire.

As for Sunnyside Deli, they hope to open again—but at this point—they’re not sure when.