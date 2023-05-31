FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new place for entertainment has opened in Fresno under the name of Paul “Cap” Caprioglio Community Center. The community center is located off Bulldog Lane and sixth street.

According to officials, the center is full of gaming laptops, a 3D printer, an exercise station, and some other things.

The Paul “Cap” Caprioglio Center will provide an after-school program for kids and a place to hang out for seniors.

“This is the first center of its kind in Fresno that will stimulate the minds of our youth and stimulate the minds of our seniors,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Some neighbors from the area stated that the center seems like a new exciting place.

“I have niece’s nephews I have a daughter I’m so excited to bring them in and look at some of the activities and games,” said Latoya Roe, near the center.

The 2.2-million-dollar center is named after former City Councilman Paul Caprioglio, who pushed for the project for years, although he is not in office anymore, officials stated.

“For all of those who have touched the project, it’s been a work of art as far as I’m concerned,” said Caprioglio.

The City plans to open a kitchen in the building next door sometime next year.