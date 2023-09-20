FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some Fresno residents might have noticed a fire truck from Utah County on Monday. Some others might have wondered, given the distance between Utah and Fresno counties, what is a Utah County fire truck doing in Fresno County?

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says this is due to all contract work where agencies from many different states respond to help fight fires either locally, in their own state, or out of state.

Utah County fire truck from Utah. Taken in Fresno on Monday.

Sheriff’s officials say they have a four-person team that has been sent to Northern California for 21 days. They are also sending another team to relieve them.

Officials say Utah firefighters were initially called to the Happy Camp Complex Fire. Once they were finished up on that fire, they were requested by South Ops to report to Fresno for fire stand-by and support.

“We continue to assist and help California when requested for any fire functions,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

They have had an engine in California in total this year for almost three months.