‘Whatever necessary:’ Chief Balderrama says officers checking on Fresno’s Asian American community following Atlanta shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s police chief said officers are checking on various businesses and organizations in Fresno’s Asian American community in response to the recent killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors by a white gunman.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the operation began Wednesday and will continue through the weekend and longer if necessary.

A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in the killings, which took place Tuesday. Six of those killed were women of Asian descent.

The attack sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Balderrama said the department has an obligation to the city’s Asian American community to do “whatever necessary to make them feel safe and supported,” regardless of whether or not the shootings in Atlanta are officially considered a hate crime.

“Although we have no current or active threats towards Asian Americans, we continue to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to proactively protect our community,” Balderrama said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Fresno Police Department, I offer our sincere condolences to the families affected by this heinous act of cowardice.”

The killings horrified the Asian American community, which saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States. The virus was first identified in China, and then-President Donald Trump and others have used racially charged terms to describe it.

Over the past year, thousands of incidents of abuse have been reported to an anti-hate group that tracks incidents against Asian Americans, and hate crimes in general are at the highest level in more than a decade.

“While the details of the shootings are still emerging, the broader context cannot be ignored,” Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta said in a statement. “The shootings happened under the trauma of increasing violence against Asian Americans nationwide, fueled by white supremacy and systemic racism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.