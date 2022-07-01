FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) As we head into the 4th of July weekend, a greater push for safety as law enforcement will be canvassing the streets looking for suspected drunk drivers, illegal fireworks, and those not following the rules on the water.

Here are the top stories this Friday July 1, 2022:

Parlier homicide

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says a young man was shot and killed inside his home around midnight Friday. Deputies say a person shot from outside the home and took off. This is Parlier’s second homicide of the year.

Full story here.

Woman stabbed while walking dog

Visalia Police say a woman was attacked and stabbed in the neck before getting her dog stolen in Fairview Park. The woman says a group of about 4 to 6 people attacked her while she was taking her dog out for a walk at 2:45 a.m.

Full story here.

Teenage girl drowns

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old woman drowned while out on the water at Lake Success just outside of Porterville.

Stay with YourCentralValley.com for the latest updates on local news.

Full story here.