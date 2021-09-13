What you need to know ahead of the special recall election

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll released Monday found the majority of California likely voters are voting against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The new statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters which had a margin of error of +/-3%, revealed 60% of voters are voting against the recall and 40% are voting to recall Newsom. This is the first Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll that has Newsom’s support at over 48%, and shows the lowest support for the recall since March, according to an analysis by Emerson College.
Ahead of the special recall election tomorrow, here are some things you need to know to make sure your ballot gets counted:
- Make sure you are registered to vote. You can check your voter status by clicking here.
- Mail or turn in your ballot by Sept. 14. This is the last day to vote in the recall election. If filling out a mail-in ballot, that ballot must be postmarked no later than Sept. 14 to be accepted.
- Once you have turned in your ballot, the California Secretary of State’s Office provides a resource that will help you track it. Click here to track your ballot.
- Refer to your county election office if you need help. Each county handles the election a little bit differently, so make sure to contact your local county election for further questions.