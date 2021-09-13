What you need to know ahead of the special recall election

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll released Monday found the majority of California likely voters are voting against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The new statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters which had a margin of error of +/-3%, revealed 60% of voters are voting against the recall and 40% are voting to recall Newsom. This is the first Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll that has Newsom’s support at over 48%, and shows the lowest support for the recall since March, according to an analysis by Emerson College.

Ahead of the special recall election tomorrow, here are some things you need to know to make sure your ballot gets counted: