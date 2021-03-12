What you need to bring or fill out if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Starting Monday, those in California between the ages of 16 and 64 who have certain underlying health conditions and disabilities will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state website details what health conditions would make someone eligible. They include:

Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, those who are eligible can bring a doctor’s note that says they’re eligible. But, if people are eligible and aren’t able to get a note, there’s a self-attestation form.

“That is a form that lists the chronic conditions and the disabilities that are eligible, and the individual just has to check a box,” said Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in Fresno County. “Checking the box doesn’t say which disease it is, it’s just an acknowledgment that they meet the criteria.”

Prado said the attestation form allows those who are eligible but don’t have access to a medical provider to get the vaccine.

“In Fresno County, there’s a lot of access issues into the medical systems, and so we wanted to remove that barrier to really get our population vaccinated,” Prado said.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said if someone has a health condition that’s not on the list, but they believe it puts them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, they could talk with their doctors and get a note.

“There is a little bit of room for clinical judgment where a doctor can say ‘even though the person is not suffering from the conditions that the state has listed here, I still believe that there at higher risk,'” Vohra said.

The county is expecting 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a decrease from the 43,000 they received this week, but that is because they’re not expecting any Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the week of March 23, Prado said. He added that they expect their allocations to increase in the month of April.

As more people become eligible for the vaccine, Prado said they’re working on expanding their distribution system to have the ability to administer around 40,000 doses a week.

He added that they’re looking to open up five more vaccination sites in the county including Kerman, Selma, Sanger, Mendota, and Fresno.