TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that the District Attorney has been awarded the amount of $215,128 for the Office of Traffic Safety DUI prosecution Grant.

The DA’s office says the grant will continue to fund a Vertical Prosecution team through September 2024, primarily for felony DUI with injury cases, as well as attorney training.

According to the DA in addition to funding the special prosecution team, funding will be used to develop protocols for handling cases through every step of the criminal process.

It will also provide training for prosecutors and investigators through the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Program (TSRP), and host quarterly regional meetings with law enforcement partners to improve DUI investigations and prosecutions.

“Unfortunately, our office saw an increase in DUI case filings from last year. DUI is an incredibly tragic and preventable crime, and those who live and work in Tulare County know all too well its deadly consequences,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. “We are again grateful to the California Office of Traffic Safety for recognizing the ability of prosecutors to guide families who have been deeply affected by DUI through the criminal justice system.”