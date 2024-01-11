REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Reedley announced that they have been awarded $4,049,992 from California State Parks for improvements for Camacho Park.

The city says this is one of the largest grants to be awarded to Reedley.

According to the city, the funds will renovate three existing baseball, and softball fields, existing restrooms, storage, and concession stands. It will also fund lighting improvements and help complete landscaping throughout the park.

Camacho Park is located at 1000 E. North Ave. More updates on the Camacho Park project can be found on the City of Reedley’s Facebook.