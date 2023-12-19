FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County announced Monday that it is Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Champion awardee and will be receiving a $50,000 grant.

Bank of America says they awarded the Boys and Girls Club because of their work with some of the most at-risk youth in the region.

The Neighborhood Champions is part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program as one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation.

The Boys and Girls Club says they will be using the grant for training and leadership programs.

According to Bank of America, as a Neighborhood Champion the Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County will receive leadership training for its president, CEO and emerging staff members. It will be delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.

“Receiving the Neighborhood Champion grant from Bank of America will help us develop leadership and craft a strategic plan about the roles of the board, the staff, our teams and even our tween leaders,” said Kathryn Weakland, the vice president of development for all Fresno County Boys and Girls Clubs.