REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings River Conservancy announced Sunday that they received an “Outdoors for All Grant” from the California Natural Resources Agency for $214,000 to develop a leadership program to encourage young people to get outdoors.

The Kings River Conservancy (KRC) officials say they are currently in the developing stages of creating a program that will provide youth, ages 10 to 18, with opportunities to gain skills and experience in leadership, mental wellness, career, life skills, and learning about the natural resources of the Kings River.

KRC officials say the Youth-led program will give access to youth water safety training and certifications, as well as learning about the cultural history of the Kings River area and Local Native property.

“With this youth-led program, we will now be able to expand the opportunity for youth and get them outside to not only learn about science but be able to see it, feel it, and experience it with a ‘Learn by Doing’ approach,” said Denise Jameson, the Kings River Conservancy Youth Led Program Manager.

The date to begin the program is set for Feb. 3, 2024, at the education pavilion near Pine Flat Dam.