FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Fresno Unified School District and its teachers awaiting the results of last Wednesday’s strike vote, there are still a lot of questions about what could happen to after-school sports if teachers do go on strike.

Since many teachers are also coaches they will not be able to cross the picket line to coach athletes.

“Hoovers volleyball team is top-ranked so is Bullards’s water polo team Mclaines football team is making the playoffs for the first time in a while… we are trying to make sure as a system our kid’s lives are as normal as possible,” said Fresno Unified District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The district is drawing up its own plays to keep high school sports going.

“We are trying to prioritize at least high school athletics sports so they can have their playoffs and be engaged in the things they love,” Nelson continued.

A strike would force the district to cancel elementary and middle school sports because of a lack of staffing.

“I do not want to deny those things to our middle school and elementary school kids but at this point, it is really a triage of what sure you can handle and do safely,” said Nelson.

Teachers make up most of the coaching staff in Fresno Unified sports. They cannot strike and coach at the same time, so, the district is looking to others to step up grab a clipboard and blow the whistle.

“There are a lot of coaches who are not also teachers we have classified employees who serve as coaches as well, we have parents who do that we have walk-on coaches,” said Nelson.

But even if there are enough coaches for games, many could be moved because of a lack of supervision.

“The key thing is do you have adequate safety so we may have to play some away games that should have been home games to cover that,” said Nelson.

District officials say these plans are its last resort; their first one is to come to an agreement with the teachers’ union. The results of the teachers’ strike vote will be certified on Monday.