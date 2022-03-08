FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Amazon announced Tuesday that the tech giant will be opening a delivery station in Fresno. The site, set to open at Olive and Clovis avenues, will be the company’s second delivery station in the city.

According to a news release from Amazon, the company promises that the facility will “create more than 500 jobs and enable faster customer deliveries in the region.

“Positions will start at $17.25 per hour and will include comprehensive benefits such as healthcare, paid time off, dental and vision care,” said the news release from Amazon.

Amazon describes a delivery station as “the last last stop before we deliver smiles to customers.”

“You’ll load conveyor belts and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers,” says Amazon’s hiring page for Delivery Station Warehouse Associate positions. “You may even be part of the team that is trained to use technology to handle heavy bulk items such as large screen TVs, furniture, and appliances.”

“I am so pleased to welcome the Amazon Last Mile facility to Fresno, creating hundreds of full-time jobs, and more local economic opportunity is great news for Fresno residents,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. ” Those who are unemployed – or underemployed – will now have another avenue to good-paying work that includes healthcare and other benefits.”

Additionally, Mayor Dyer said the facility is expected to reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Amazon says construction is underway on the 183,091 square foot facility, and that it is expected to open in the fall.