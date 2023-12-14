COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Coalinga is one of its latest recipients of a $50,000 check from T-Mobile, as part of the company’s 25 Hometown Grant recipients and will be receiving $50,000.

T-Mobile says the grant will go towards transforming a vacant downtown lot into a Coalinga Splash Park, a first-of-its-kind outdoor recreational facility in the area.

“The T-Mobile grant is a significant part of getting this new park completed. Our community has been waiting for its first splash park for a long time and we are very thankful for this community partnership and the support of T-Mobile,” said Mayor James Horn, City of Coalinga.

T-Mobile says each quarter they award 25 Hometown grants to small towns with populations of 50,000 or less.