FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is new life in the Measure E sales tax which failed to grasp a majority of voters just last year.

More than 24,000 people signed a petition in favor of the measure.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to put the measure once again in voter’s hands.

In 2022 the measure failed, which would have charged an eight-cent sales tax for every four dollars spent in the county.

Today the newer version would cost residents a lot less instead of charging one cent for every four dollars spent.

Measure E is projected to raise $63 million a year for Fresno State.

85 percent of the money would go towards academics and 15 percent towards athletics.

This is different from last year’s proposal where two-thirds would have gone to academics and a third to athletics.

Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero says the funds to revamp the college are needed, and will keep local students here by providing a better education and more scholarships

“For years we’ve talked about the brain drain where students go to other universities and other cities or states and they say I might as well stay and make my career here,” said Quintero.

Not everyone is on board.

Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld, who is running for Fresno County Supervisor does not want to see an increase in sales taxes.

“This local county tax for a state university has never been done before and for good reason, it sets a terrible precedent and if it passes it will ensure the CSU system never feels the pressure or the need to meet its financial responsibility to Fresno State,” said Bredefled.

If Measure E does pass the board of supervisors would have to appoint a council of five people to oversee the collection and spending of money raised.