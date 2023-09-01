FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The calendar may say Friday but the number of travelers at the Yosemite International Airport suggests the weekend has already begun.

Augustine Ordaz and his girlfriend were able to purchase plane tickets to Las Vegas because Allegiant Airlines added more flights for the busy travel days.

“They are that busy to have three flights going out at the same time usually it’s one every six to eight hours,” said Ordaz.

The airport expects more travelers this year than last year and all heading to the airport need to be prepared for long lines.

“We encourage passengers to arrive early for their flights to give themselves plenty of time for parking airline check to get through the security screening process,” said Vickkie Calderon with the airport public relations.

With more people expected to hit the road the California Highway Patrol says they will be out in full force over the weekend.

“We are going to be more vigilant out there you are going to see more black and white patrol cars a lot more officers up and down the road again just trying to keep you safe,” said Sgt. Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

With high gas prices in the Central Valley, traveling will be more expensive for drivers.

According to gasbuddy.com the current average price for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.11.

This matches last year’s average price, but is 78 cents higher than prices in 2021 which was four $4.33.

According to new data by AA, domestic bookings (flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises) are up 4% from a year ago.

Armon Rangel is staying in the valley this year but says he is still paying a lot for gas.

“Every weekend you gotta flip out about a hundred bucks in gas,” said Rangel. You can find the lowest gas prices in your area by clicking here.