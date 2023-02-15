FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The funeral for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. will be held Thursday, and will be in Fresno with the service before he is buried in Reedley.

The main funeral services for the young officer will be held inside Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno at 10:00 a.m.

The procession that will bring him there, will begin at 7:30 a.m., down Highway 99 from Belmont Avenue, before it exits on Fresno Street, and arrives at Selland Arena at 8:00 a.m.

“We just want to deliver the best service possible to the family and give them a day to remember their son and their brother, Officer Carrasco, and make sure he gets what he deserves,” said Tony Botti, Public Information Officer for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday local law enforcement put the finishing touches on Selland Arena for the service.

There could be over 6,000 guests at the service, which will include law enforcement from across the state, and possibly the nation, as well as the general public.

Around 4,100 first-come first-serve seats will be available for the public that wish to attend.

“We’re encouraging the public to come early. We are gonna have metal detectors outside so make sure to pack light to go through that screening process. You don’t want to get turned away for having a backpack or something like that,” said Botti.

The service will end around 11:30 in the morning, and the procession will leave around noon.

It will travel south on M Street before it heads north on Highway 41, then east on Highway 180, before it gets off on Reed Avenue, which will be closed between Olson and Floral from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The procession will arrive at the Reedley Cemetary at 1:00 p.m., that’s when and where the burial service for Officer Carrasco will occur.

“We’re basically going to use Reed as a parking lot for the law enforcement vehicles while they attend. Of course, it is going to be open to the public,” said Botti.

Nearby Reedley College, Officer Carrasco’s Alma Mater, decorated the area Thursday with blue ribbons in his honor.

They ask students, instructors, and the public to come out tomorrow to give him a final goodbye.

“To have him come through here in his hometown, and to go right past the college means everything for us to have this opportunity to salute him and give him a proper sendoff, so we invite the community to join us along Reed Avenue at around noon,” said George Takata, Director of Marketing and Communications for Reedley College.