CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – As President Biden declared a Major Disaster Declaration for counties that have faced extreme floods, it began to get the ball rolling for the countless people who still need help to rebuild.

The declaration frees up federal funds for those who have faced the worst of it. It has destroyed homes, property, and countless acres of farmland all around.

“We’ve got to take a statewide and a valley-wide approach to deal with the losses. We’re talking about people’s personal property, and then we’re talking about a significant amount of farm income. I think it’s gonna add into the hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Representative Jim Costa.

As of now, the declaration, urged by the entire California delegation, will provide immediate funds to help the state, as well as tribal and local governments with ongoing emergencies, recovery costs, and flood mitigation and preparation.

Those eligible counties include Tulare, Mariposa, and Kern counties, among four others.

“We’re also going to get individual assistance from this federal declaration. Federal funds that are going to be direct assistance to those homeowners who were impacted by this flooding,” said Carrie Monteiro, PIO for the Tulare County Emergency Operations Center.

Monteiro said it will also provide disaster assistance for business owners and farmers in affected counties but those affected won’t see help overnight.

“Recovery is always a long lengthy process. But with this presidential declaration, it actually starts the process now. The president has declared it, it’s approved. And so people can start applying,” she said.

One notable county left off the list was Kings County. That’s where the devastation is happening as the Tulare Lake Basin continues to refill, already having flooded hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

However, help could soon be on the way.

“We are moving into the next step of getting that assessment from FEMA and Cal OES, to actually go on grounds and be here in Kings County,” said Monique Florez, deputy public information officer for Kings County.

For those currently living in affected counties, officials are urging residents to start applying for aid.