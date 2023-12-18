FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After a slow start to the wet season, some rain could be headed to the Central Valley this week.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Hanford say there are multiple days of rain that could come with the latest storm, and that it will help with the current dry conditions.

“This storm will bring more benefits than not just because we have had you know, some, kind of a late start to the season. You know, we have had a dry start to the season,” said Antoinette Serrato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Serrato says while the rain will mostly be a good thing, she stated you should always keep an eye on the conditions and your surroundings.

“The biggest thing is that, if you are in low-lying places, places that are particularly flood-prone, just remember to not drive through flooded roadways and you know, we always try to push that, ‘turn around don’t drown.'”

While the lack of rain may remind some of drought conditions Serrato says we are ways away from that.

The majority of California is still drought-free.

Serrato, also said we do have a solid chance to keep drought conditions away thanks to an El Nino year.

“For December, January, and February there is a 40% to 50% chance, so that’s leaning above, of above normal precipitation,” she said.

If dry conditions do continue, even after what’s expected to be a wetter week, she says there is some time before we have to worry.

“If there are any concerns those will probably come, say we do end up having a relatively dry winter into maybe January, then that’s when those questions might start popping up a little bit more,” said Serrato.