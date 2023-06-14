FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Class IV Bikeway construction, which will create a safe space for bicyclists, starts on Thursday according to Fresno City officials.

Officials say the installation of the bikeway will be on Barstow at Cedar Avenue, with crews working west toward Blackstone Avenue. They advised the public to take an alternate route since there may be delays if they use Barstow Avenue west of Fresno State.

The Barstow Class IV Bikeway project will create a separate bicycle lane between Blackstone and Cedar Avenues. Officials say that it will consist of new stripping, signage, “green paint” or methyl-methacrylate, and flexible delineator posts called “bollards” to create a separated and protected space for cyclists.

The City of Fresno states that the city will also upgrade the traffic signals at Fresno Street, First Street, Millbrook Avenue, and Cedar Avenue to include enhanced video detection of pedestrians.

The construction schedule should not affect the football season at the stadium since the project through those streets is anticipated to be completed prior to the first game.

The Barstow Class IV Bikeway project is scheduled to be completed by mid-September pending any unforeseen delays.