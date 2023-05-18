YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visitors are being warned by Yosemite National Park officials what to expect and which precautions to take when making a trip to the park.

With Yosemite Falls and the Merced River still running high, minor flooding in various areas has caused the closure of Lower and North Pines Campgrounds, along with Housekeeping Camp, which will remain closed through Sunday night.

While current forecasting does not prompt any additional closures, this can be subject to change if river levels rise more than what is forecast.

Park officials provided the following information for those planning to visit this weekend:

Do not approach or enter rivers in Yosemite. Even calm portions of rivers have a very strong current.

Rivers in Yosemite are closed to all boating, rafting, tubing, and use of any other kind of floatation device. Last weekend, a visitor attempted to float down the river, fell out of their tube, and was found clinging to a tree in the river. He was only saved by the rapid response of trained rangers and a lot of luck.

Do not cross bridges if water is flowing over them.

Use caution while driving as minor flooding is occurring on some roads.

Yosemite will be very busy this weekend. Expect delays at entrance stations and difficulty finding parking. Arrive before mid-morning to avoid delays.

Even though the roads Tioga, Glacier Point, and Mariposa Grove are closed, Highways 41, 140, and 120 are still accessible to reach various destinations. Reachable areas include Yosemite Valley, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Hetch Hetchy, and Hodgdon Meadow.