YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As people set out plans for their Memorial Day weekend, Yosemite National Park is advising visitors to come prepared.

Rangers expect the park to be very crowded with park entrance lines likely being as long as two hours. They presume parking in Yosemite Valley to be filled up by mid-morning.

To avoid the hassle of finding parking, officials say visitors should arrive as early as 8:00 a.m. and leave the car parked until the end of the day.

Park officials advise only some meadows and river-adjacent areas are currently flooded and hiking trails are limited.

Rangers have closed Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road until further notice. For this reason, there is no access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 120 West and the Big Oak Flat Entrance.

Officials stated that, because shuttle service to Mariposa Grove is not yet available, only visitors with disability placards can drive up the road to the grove. All others will have to hike two miles through the Washburn Trail each way.

Park rangers remind people to make good choices around water and advise it is not safe to swim, float, or paddle on any of Yosemite’s waterways.