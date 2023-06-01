SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed because of a series of storms in early March, according to park officials.

According to Sequoia National Park officials, access to the Giant Forest and Lodgepole will be possible from Kings Canyon National Park, via the Big Stump entrance station on Highway 180.

Officials stated that there is no possibility to enter the park from the Sequoia National Park entrance station on Highway 198 in Three Rivers, and the section of the General’s Highway between the foothills area and the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park is still closed since it is under construction.

The Sequoia National Park stated that temporary repairs have been made to the General’s Highway from Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park to the Giant Forest, so it is advised that visitors drive with caution and slower speed limits until the permanent repairs are done.

The Moro Rock/Crescent Meadow Road will be closed to public vehicles on weekends and holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and visitors can access these areas by shuttle or foot. This road is open to public vehicles Monday through Friday when the area is typically less congested, according to park officials.

The park advises visitors to take advantage of the free park shuttle service by parking at Lodgepole Campground in the lot beyond the campground kiosk and then riding the shuttle to features in the Giant Forest Area.

Reservations for the Lodgepole Campground and other park campgrounds are required and can be made through Recreation.gov.

No camping will be available in the areas until later June.

The Sequoia National Park encourages visitors to plan in advance, and that many services in the park will remain closed through the summer season.

For more information regarding parking, entrances, what’s open, things to do, permits, and more, the park encourages everyone to visit its website.