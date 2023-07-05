MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A controlled wildland firefighting exercise will be conducted by Merced firefighters on Thursday to prepare for the wildland firefighting season, the City of Merced Fire Department announced on Wednesday.

The City of Merced Fire Department says the training burn will be conducted between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on a 4.6 acre parcel of land at 1808 Parsons Avenue near the intersection of Highway 140.

According to firefighters, the smoke produced from the burns is anticipated to move in a southeast direction.

Controlled burns allow firefighters to practice progressive hose lays, construct fire lines by utilizing hand tools, and use fire in a controlled fashion to help limit the spread of fire.

Firefighters say these techniques are used under the direct supervision of highly trained and qualified personnel. The public will see numerous fire apparatus in this area as well as columns and drifting smoke during parts of this exercise.