Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville’s annual Freedom Fest is coming in July, featuring a fireworks show, a Spray Zone, and children’s entertainment as well.

According to officials, the festival will take place on July 1, and the gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and will close at 8:45 p.m. Festivities start at 5:00 p.m.

The Freedom Fest will also showcase food and craft vendors, musical entertainment from DJ Swift, and a Spray Zone. The children’s show will be at 6:30 p.m. with Tim Mannix, a Comedy Magician.

A team of expert demonstration skydivers from Skydiver Elsinore will dot the night sky with red, white, and blue for a special aerial performance at 7:30 p.m.

A fireworks show will be displayed around 9:00 p.m. at the end of the evening, and the blast zone for the show will be on the west side of the Sports Complex behind the dog park.

The cost of admission is per carload, and it will be $15 per pass in advance and $20 the day of the event, cash only. There will be an overflow parking located at the Porterville Fairgrounds for $5, and Porterville Transit will be providing a shuttle service from the Fairgrounds to the event venue.

Passes will be sold at the Parks and Leisure Services office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman, Ste A.

Visitors to Eagle Mountain Casino can travel to Teapot Dome on July 1 to avoid event traffic.