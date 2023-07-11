FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Big changes are coming to Bakman Field, a recreation fixture in southeast Fresno for 60 years.

Hundreds if not thousands of children have played on these fields, Sunnyside Lone Star Little League president Randy Sakamoto played here when he was just 8 years old. “At that time Bakman Field was like the Taj Mahal of Little league baseball,” Sakamoto says.

And now it’s time for an update. Demolition has begun for a one-million-dollar project to rebuild Bakman’s field house. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer doing the initial demo on the place where he coached his own son years ago. “And now to be able to see this renovation, this renaissance of Bakman Field, that is going to be very very special,” says Dyer.

The new field house is funded by grants and a $500,000 donation from David and Leticia Campos with CV Truss, on land sold to the league for just one dollar by the Bakman family 60 years ago.

“It was a great family experience. This whole field is about this community. That’s why we stay involved. I’ve coached here; my sons have played,” says Tim Bakman.

And with the field house renovation, more generations can enjoy the field. Even now, more than two dozen baseball teams and twelve softball teams in the Sunnyside area come to Bakman Field to do what they love to do: play ball.

The renovation of the fieldhouse is expected to be completed within the next six to 12 months.