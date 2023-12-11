FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This holiday season people may be inclined to purchase gift cards for their loved ones. To avoid scams, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shares some tips for residents to avoid the possibility of leaving the store with a tampered gift card.

Deputies say the most recent scam involves scammers tampering with gift cards hanging on racks/towers at grocery stores, drug stores, and other retailers.

Sheriff’s officials explain suspects steal the valueless cards and once out of the store, they copy down the bar code information and either scratch off the PIN information or cut it off altogether. Afterward, they return to the store and hang them back on the rack as part of their setup.

Deputies say after the victim purchases the card and loads money onto it, it is now active. What the scammer did before allows them to access the card’s information, being able to redeem it before the victim.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to inspect the gift card for any damage or tampering with the clerk before putting money into it.