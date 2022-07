If you have a large bag, opt for a smartphone case in a bright color or loud print so it is easier to find.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As wildfire season continues in the Central Valley, experts say it is not too late to prepare a go bag.

A list issued by Cal Fire on Thursday details what a standard bag should have inside. That includes:

Passport

Birth certificate

Social Security card

Credit cards

Cash

A contact list

Driver’s license

More tips on how to prepare for wildfires can be found here.