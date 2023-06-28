FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $50 million allocated in this year’s state budget should benefit underserved communities is what Fresno Building Healthy Communities (FBHC) says should be at the forefront of Fresno’s goals.

Officials state that while they are glad to receive this much-needed investment, they must acknowledge the city’s long history of failing to prioritize working-class people and existing neighborhoods.

Personnel are also pushing to make affordable housing for people who earn $15.50 an hour.

“At a time when housing affordability is at its worst, it is critical that there be conditions in place for how this money gets used,” says Amber Crowell from Faith in the Valley.

She goes on to say deciding how the money is spent should include the opinion of those it is meant to serve.

“Providing affordable housing and preventing displacement must be held at the same priority level as economic development. The City should be accountable to its most underserved communities and should work collaboratively with those communities to decide how this money is spent,” said Cowell.

FBHC advises politicians to use the “Here to Stay” report which was created by downtown community residents to ensure housing affordability and protection against displacement.

FBHC is a coalition of community-based organizations that seek to provide support to the community of Fresno by prioritizing the needs of its people.