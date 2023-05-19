FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A survey to find out what Fresno residents want from the city’s trees is now underway.

The survey will guide the Urban Forest Management plan, which is being conducted by the City of Fresno, along with Dudek, the environmental consulting firm.

The Urban Forest Management Plan will help guide the city for the next 40 years on the maintenance and management of Fresno’s urban forest. The urban forest is all of the trees that grow on private property, streets, parks, and other natural areas.

The survey will help the community to share their opinions on where Fresno needs more trees, the importance of trees in neighborhoods, and how the city can maintain its existing trees. It would also help the Urban Forest Management Plan to understand the needs of its community.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Punjabi. You can take the survey by clicking here.