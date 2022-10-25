FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in California will decide whether to put the right to an abortion and contraception into the state constitution in the November 8 election.

Prop 1 was introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade earlier this year.

Prop 1 isn’t about keeping or getting rid of abortion rights in the state. Regardless of if it passes or not, abortion will still be legal in California before the mother’s third trimester.

Abortion is already legal in California up to “fetal viability”, which is around 23 weeks though physicians argue it is difficult to decide exactly when that is. It is also legal after that if the procedure is necessary to protect the life of the mother.

Opponents of Prop 1 gathered at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. “We’re not talking about politics, we’re talking about morality and we’re talking about human life. We’re talking about babies,” says Bishop Joseph.

At the same time, California attorney general Rob Bonta said Prop 1 would expand the rights of mothers. “Abortion is safe and legal in California and we will keep fighting and working together to preserve access,” says Bonta.

However, this measure would go further– amending the state constitution to make it explicitly clear that physicians must perform abortions regardless of their faith. Everyone has the right to an abortion and the right to choose or refuse contraceptives.

Those who support it say it’s necessary amid efforts by some GOP lawmakers to ban abortion nationwide. Opponents say that the amendment would expand access to late-term abortions.

“What it really will mean is unrestricted, unregulated, late-term abortion that’s through all nine months of pregnancy,” says Bishop Brennan.

Bonta announced a new task force— led by the DOJ to expand access to reproductive rights.

Taskforce members will work together using their legal expertise and law enforcement powers to ensure that every corner of California is safe for those seeking or providing reproductive care.

A recent public policy institute of California poll showed 69% of likely voters would choose “yes” on proposition 1, 25% would vote “no” and 6% are undecided.