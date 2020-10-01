What needs to happen to allow in-person learning in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Now Fresno County now is in the state’s COVID-19 Red Tier, school districts are preparing for the possibility to allow in-person learning once again.

Clovis Unified says it is positive news, and it gives the school district the opportunity to bring students back to campus.

“Well we are really encouraged that Fresno County is in the Red Tier,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

But for students to return to in-person learning, Fresno County needs to stay in the red tier for the next two weeks.

“Regardless if we slip back to purple or stay in red, we are submitting an elementary school waiver to bring our students in TK to 6th back. Are parents will be asked if they would like to have their students come back in person or stay with the online option,” said O’Farrell.

In a press conference with State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, he highlighted the importance of monitoring cases in the county and being extra cautious as more activities start to open.

“We still need to be careful. We need to be watching the rate of infection we need to make sure we are not rushing into any circumstance and pursue safety at every level,” said Thurmond.

According to Fresno County’s health department, students returning to the classrooms will be asked to wear masks and keep socially-distanced from one another.

Alejandro Villegas is the Fresno County Health Education Specialist. He says when it comes to electives like band and choir it will be tricky to safely move forward.

“But if we did it outside in a safe manner and had the physical distance in between those people in band – and obviously to some exclusions to the types of instruments being used – it can be done safely,” said Villegas.

If Fresno County remains in the red tier for the next two weeks, it allows the district to start the process and allow more students on campus for in-person learning.

Clovis Unified said they plan on safely having students return to in-person learning, if they chose to return, the first week of November – or they can continue online education.

