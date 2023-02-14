FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash on Blackstone and San Jose Avenues on Monday.

They say at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon they responded to a multi-car crash, involving a Dodge Charger and two pickup trucks. Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said the Charger was likely street-racing another truck that did not get hit during the wreck.

He says while trying to pass a driver not involved in the race, the Charger hit the car it was trying to pass, which was a red pickup truck. After that he says the Charger then swerved into the intersection, where a black pickup truck was hit, causing the car to spin out of control.

The drivers in the pickups are okay, but police say the driver of the Charger died after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

“Our investigators are working to determine, number one they have not identified who the driver of the Charger is, but we’re working on that and we’re also going to go ahead and do a complete reconstruction to figure out exactly what took place,” Dooley said.

Dooley said witnesses were able to tell officers what they saw, and security cameras from businesses on Blackstone Avenue show what happened. He says the Charger was speeding, but he isn’t sure how fast he was going just yet.

He added they’re still trying to figure out who was driving the pickup truck the Charger was racing with and what role he played in the crash. He said it was too soon to know if he could be charged in any way.

“What we don’t know is how early did that driver break away, did the driver break off at shaw avenue and not involved and this guy was just driving at a high rate of speed by himself,” Dooley said.

Fresno city councilmember Mike Karbassi said he thinks the crash could have been avoided.

“We’re lucky there aren’t more victims. But I’ll tell you for me, I’m tired of the selfish behavior of some folks, now I feel bad because a young person has died but let’s not forget this wasn’t some accident,” Karbassi said.

Karbassi said he believes the city has done a lot of work to reduce racing and sideshows. He wants people to call the street racing hotline at 559-621-7223 if they see racing. He also said he wants more people to know what the consequences for racing are, that your car can get taken by police, you can get points added to your license, and you will likely pay much more for insurance.

“We’ve beefed up our resources, we’re going to have an anti-street racing team come online very soon once we can get it staffed,” Karbassi said, “But the biggest thing is this isn’t a problem government can solve beforehand, it’s the parents it’s folks at home.”

Dooley said this is the tenth deadly car crash in Fresno this year. but the first from racing.