FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning.

Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life.

What is known, is that she was in an overloaded five-seat car, in which seven people occupied, including four children ranging in age from two to four.

Officers with California Highway Patrol say the crash happened at the corner of South Clovis Avenue and Jefferson Avenue at about 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound when a silver Mercedes sedan traveling northbound, went to make either a U-turn or a turn onto Jefferson Avenue.

“The Chevy Malibu collided broadside on the right of that Mercedes Benz inflicting critical injuries to all occupants inside that vehicle,” said Mike Salas, a spokesman with California Highway Patrol.

Salas said one passenger, a woman in the Mercedes, was killed.

The driver of the Malibu suffered major injuries.

Police believe there were three adults and four young children in the Mercedes.

Seven people in a car with five seats.

“Two of those children were in car seats, two were not. They were either on the laps of the adults or on the seats,” said Salas.

Fresno County Fire even had to utilize the jaws of life to save two people pinned inside the Mercedes.

One man who works right where the crash occurred, said he placed the call to 911.

“When I seen them pulling out kids and stuff I really got worried. Because I had my kids with me this morning. And by seeing those kids just made me think you know, it could have been us,” said Norman Walker, who made the call.

Officers say that even though there were some patches of fog Wednesday morning, that was not a factor in the crash.

They say, the driver likely just made a mistake.

However, they do say they tried to airlift the two children, not in car seats, and that they had to cancel that order with fog overhead.

We’re still working to learn the identity of the woman who was killed.