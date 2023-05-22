FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two children have died after they were swept into the Kings River Sunday afternoon.

The body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered Sunday after about an hour search, while the body of her four-year-old brother was found around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Search and rescue teams were out on the water as early as 7:00 a.m. Monday and found the boy’s body nearly two miles downstream from where he initially was pulled into the water by Pine Flat Dam.

It all started with a family gathering on a closed area of the Kings River, the children, were swept away as their mother and a companion tried to walk them out to a rock on the river.

“It was pretty soon after they arrived at the river that this happened. So it was just like as they were getting to the location where they wanted to picnic or set up, is when the kids fell in,” said Sgt. Matthew Hamilton with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Finding the two children required a 40-person search in the water and from the air.

“Four boats in the water, and our helicopter overhead, and we also had a drone team searching,” said Sgt. Hamilton.

The tragedy left first responders shaken, with the victims so young.

“This is a hugely tragic situation that could have been prevented. It’s a very sad situation. And our hearts go out to the family,” said Hamilton.

The Kings River, San Joaquin River, and surrounding parks have been closed due to intense runoff from a historic snow melt in the Sierra.

Rescuers say this tragedy is proof that going into the water can quickly turn deadly

“Hopefully this is a lesson and people really take the warning and really take this seriously, that it’s not a joke. We can’t have people recreating around the water because of how dangerous it is,” said Sgt. Hamilton.

Monday deputies installed new signs along the river, and say they’ve had to force people away from closed areas constantly.

“We’re opening the parks so we can use them for searching and people are just flooding in there. We really want to get that word out there that the river’s closed, it’s extremely dangerous, and please find alternative ways to recreate,” said Sgt. Hamilton.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes they will cite anyone who violates river and park closures.

Investigators say no charges have been announced in the fatal incident.